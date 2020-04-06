Coronavirus pandemic: Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled for sharing fake #9pm9minutes satellite image | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has become a major concern and the people have been panicking. The Government of India has started taking measures for the same. However, the number of coronavirus cases has been increasing in India. The Government has asked people to stay indoors and schools, colleges, offices, malls, theatres, gyms have been shut down. The shoots of films, television shows have all been stopped. PM Narendra Modi has now announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Celebrities have been talking about the same and have been urging their fans to stop going out and follow the instructions of the government. PM Modi has been coming up with initiatives to support to the Doctors and all those fighting in the front. Recently he had a clarion call to the nation to light candles tonight outside our homes at 9 pm. This was to show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus. People were told to light diyas, candles and hold torches to create a spirit of unity. This was a morale-boosting exercise and a tribute for people fighting the pandemic. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Amitabh Bachchan to provide monthly rations to 1 lakh daily-wage workers

Amitabh Bachchan has been in the news for his controversial tweets during this pandemic. He had written about decibel levels would destroy the effect of coronavirus to tweeting that the deadly virus is caused by flies. Now, again he has been into controversy when the actor quote retweeted a picture, which claimed to be a satellite photo of India during the #9pm9minutes activity. The tweet which Amitabh Bachchan retweeted read, “When the world was wavering! Hindustan was shining! Today’s picture is telling this.” He shared this picture and wrote, “When the world was wavering! Hindustan was shining! Today’s picture is telling this.” Also Read – Kartik Aaryan wants to remake Baghban and asks for female cast entries, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar apply

The World sees us .. we are ONE .. https://t.co/68k9NagfkI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

After this, the veteran actor was trolled as the picture was not from a satellite one but a photoshop image of Google’s visualisation of the global effects of the #MeToo movement that showed all of India brightly lit up with people searching for information about the movement. People starting calling him king of fake news and trolled him.

