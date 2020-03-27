Coronavirus pandemic: Ananya Panday says she is HAPPY to be at home during the 21-day lockdown | Bollywood Life

The whole world has come to a standstill given the pandemic situation. Every industry and workplaces, both in public and private sectors have been closed down and people are asked to stay at home to break the chain of the fast-spreading coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China. Celebrities are locked up in their houses and are taking to various chores in the house and are trying to take up activities to pass their time. Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday has no problem and is not as frustrated as being lockdown in the house. Also Read – Hey, Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda wants to work with you both! Are you ready?

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Ananya Panday opened up saying, "I'm happy to be home and I hope everyone else stays in, too. That is the need of the hour and it's the least we can do." The actress has been maintaining distance even at home and is observing every hygiene practice while at home. Ananya further opened up that she got a break for more than three days for the first time since she started working.

"It's wonderful to bake cookies with my sister and play with my dog. I can connect with my core and reclaim old hobbies," the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress added and when asked about her hobbies that she has taken up, the actress revealed, "When I was younger, I used to read a lot, I've started again and I'm also catching up on all the movies I've missed in the recent times."

Ananya also opened up saying that earlier she needed someone to push her to work out but now, she and her friends work out together with the help of video-calling. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday would be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actress also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead opposite her.

