Coronavirus pandemic: Ankita Lokhande’s apartment complex cordoned off after a resident tests positive | Bollywood Life

Now this news is as scary as it is shocking. The Malad apartment complex in which Ankita Lokhande and other popular faces like Ashita Dhawan-Shailesh Gulabani, Natasha Sharma-Aditya Redij and Mishkat Verma, has been sealed off as one resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

A resident staying at the apartment told TOI, "A man, who stays in the D-wing, returned from Spain earlier this month. He tested negative at the airport and was advised self-quarantine for 15 days. However, on the 12th day, he developed symptoms of coronavirus, and was taken to the hospital along with his wife. While he tested positive, his wife's test results are negative. Every person who could have possibly come in contact with the couple was also tested. Fortunately, all those test results are negative. This happened on March 26 and the society has been sealed off since. Cops have been stationed outside the building to make sure that no one exits or enters the society premises."

Ashita confirmed the news and said, "Yes, a resident in my wing tested positive and is currently in a quarantine facility. I am all praise for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police. The BMC officials have been extremely helpful. Earlier today, my mother-in-law exhausted her medicines and the medical stores close by didn't have the stock. So, one BMC official collected a list of medicines from every flat and bought them for us. They have been keeping a close watch on everyone to ensure that we are safe. Of course, these are tough times for all of us, but we will do whatever it takes to ensure everyone's safety. We have been asked to maintain no contact with outsiders. We are also following the WHO guidelines to keep the deadly virus at bay."

The coronavirus has claimed 75 lives so far in India and the number of cases have crossed 3000.

