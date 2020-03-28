Coronavirus pandemic: Anushka Sharma chops Virat Kohli’s hair to spend her quarantine time — watch video | Bollywood Life

Anushka Sharma has been spreading some positive messages and encouraging people to stay at home and asking them to take care of their health. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka have been sharing messages during this lockdown situation to make people aware of the gravity of the situation across the globe. But now, Anushka has shared a very quirky video of her quarantine time that will surely crack you up yet at the same time will give you #couplegoals. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Anushka Sharma sends love and good vibes to all her fan clubs

In the video, we can see Anushka Sharma actually picking up the kitchen scissor and cutting Virat’s hair to pass the time and give her husband a new look. Virat could be heard saying, “This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen. Getting a haircut with kitchen scissors!” When she is all done, Virat show-offs his hairstyle to the fans while praising his wife “Can you see this gradual fade? Beautiful haircut by my wife,” he could be heard saying. Anushka shared the video with a caption that read, “Meanwhile, in quarantine…” Have a look at the video here: Also Read – Guess The Price! Anushka Sharma spends THIS much to flaunt a Louis Vuitton bag at the airport

Meanwhile, recently the actress opened up on the Phillauri‘s 3-year release anniversary to IANS, saying, “Phillauri was a daring project for Clean Slate Films. We were giving India its friendly, lovable neighbourhood spirit that audiences had never seen before. From a concept level itself, it was unique. I was pleased to see the reactions for the film and it validated our attempt at making something extremely new and extremely original to the audiences,” says Anushka on the 3rd release anniversary of Phillauri.”

Anyway, what do you have to say about Viruska’s adorable equation? Aren’t they lovable?

