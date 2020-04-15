Coronavirus pandemic: Anushka Sharma is upset; says, ‘Deeply disturbed at how patients and some medical professionals are being treated | Bollywood Life

Anushka Sharma is ‘deeply disturbed’ about societal stigma regarding coronavirus! Also Read – Meet the man who had frozen Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s fairytale wedding in time

Anushka Sharma has always raised her voice to bring attention to issues pertaining to society at large and this time she is urging people to not discriminate against patients suffering from coronavirus. On a daily basis, cases of societal stigma towards COVID-19 patients and also towards medical professionals who are treating them are on the rise. While some doctors and healthcare professionals have been stopped to enter localities in which they stay, others have got attacked for doing their job. Anushka is unhappy about the lack of empathy towards patients and frontline doctors who are risking their lives to save people. Also Read – Kareena Kapoor’s throwback pic with siblings and grandparents and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s cute moment with their pet went viral this week

Anushka Sharma took to social media and voiced her concern on this issue that needs immediate attention. “Deeply disturbed reading some reports about how coronavirus patients and even some medical professionals, who are in the frontline taking care of such patients, are being discriminately treated,” she said. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘Chalo Chalo dinner time,’ Anushka Sharma interrupts beau Virat Kohli’s live chat session like a BOSS — view pic

The actress wants all citizens to be exercise sensitivity towards patients and medical professionals and called for India to stand shoulder to shoulder in times like this. “At times like this, it is important that we care for each other and are extremely sensitive to the suffering of others. Let’s not treat fellow citizens with disrespect and stigma. It’s the time to stay united and stand united,” she says.

Let’s all take a cue from this and strive toward making our surrounding not only safe for us, but also a place where those suffering from COVID-19 as well as those putting their lives at risk to fight this deadly outbreak feel protected.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.