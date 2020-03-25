Coronavirus pandemic: Anushka Sharma sends love and good vibes to all her fan clubs | Bollywood Life
Anushka Sharma has a huge fan following across the world and she decided to check on their well-being today. The gorgeous actress commands close to million fans across the world and she took to her social media page to urge them to stay at home. Anushka felt she should make a direct a request to her large fan base so that they could all contribute to stop further spread of the virus. Anushka Sharma wrote, “Sending out love and good vibes to all my fan clubs across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook across India and the world. Hope you are staying indoors. Stay safe everyone!”
Anushka’s fan clubs are spread through the length and breadth of India and in several key countries that are now the epicenter of COVID-19! Such countries include Brazil, Peru, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Germany, Middle-East including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Indonesia, Thailand, Afghanistan, etc and Anushka wanted to tell them about the need to self-quarantine to flatten the coronavirus curve.
The coronavirus pandemic spread from Wuhan in China to other parts of the globe. Right now, Spain, Italy, US and the UK seem badly affected.