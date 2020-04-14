Coronavirus pandemic: Arjun Bijlani, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rajeev Khandelwal and other celebs react to PM Modi’s lockdown extension | Bollywood Life

The second phase of coronavirus lockdown is about to begin from tomorrow. As a preventive measure, our honourable PM Narendra Modi announced the second phase of lockdown till May 3. He took this decision considering the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in India. And we feel that he has taken the right call. If he hadn’t this call, the situation could escalate on a big level and we could have faced a worse situation like the United States Of America and Italy. However, our PM has taken the decision at the right time to contain the spread of this deadly disease. Addressing the nation at 10:00 am today, he said, “People have gone through hardships to save India. I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice.” He further added, “Even when India did not have a single coronavirus positive case, India had started screening passengers coming from COVID19-affected countries.” Also Read – Ramayan: Lord Ram actor Arun Govil asks fans to help report his imposter on Twitter

Like us, even our Bollywood and TV celebrities lauded and welcomed PM Modi’s new decision to extend the lockdown. Celebrities like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arjun Bijlani, Rajeev Khandelwal, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, Vivek Agnihotri, Ameesha Patel, Gaurav Kapur, have reacted to our PM’s decision. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘The poor have nobody to look upto except you sir,’ Kamal Haasan criticises PM’s lockdown move

Check out what they have to say: Also Read – Monday Memes: Twitterati lights up the internet with #9baje9minute memes

Rajeev Khandelwal

Let’s respect what our Prime Minister just said. It is in the interest of the entire country. Stay indoors, stay safe. #CoronaUpdatesInIndia.

Vivek Agnihotri

Friends, You can achieve all this before 3rd May:

– lose weight/ be fitter

– learn about food

– learn a new skill

– throw away what you don’t need/live light

– discover new ideas and be ready for #NewWorld

– discover your #CreativeConsciousness

– be succesful

#Lockdown2

Gaurav Kapur

Come on India. Another few weeks. We can do this.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

My reaction to the extension till 3rd may . All Future Plans ???? ? Ready ?

Rangoli Chandel

Glad Modi extended the lock down, I also liked the decision about the states where it’s increasing will remain shut while others which become Corona free can start to operate, good jo karega woh Bharega, but the speech was too short, wish Modi ji would motivate us little more.

Arjun Bijlani

Lockdown extended till 3rd may .. we will stay strong .. #stayhome pl . #quarantine . Salute to all our fronliners..

Ameesha Patel

An absolute sensible and much needed decision to extend our lockdown till May 3rd 2020 .. a difficult but necessary decision taken by @narendramodi JI ..keeping in mind the larger and long term good of our nation ???? difficult times call for difficult decisions ???

