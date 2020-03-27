Coronavirus pandemic: Arjun Kapoor shares a heartwarming message, guaranteed to make you smile during the lockdown | Bollywood Life

Amid 21-day lockdown, Arjun Kapoor has shared a heartwarming message, which will make you smile and motivate you to tackle coronavirus pandemic. The Ishaqzaade actor posted a picture of himself, enjoying a sip of coffee and captioned it, “I know everyone feels like stepping out for just that little bit maybe just cup of coffee just to feel normal just to feel alive…. lekin the fact is we can’t we shouldn’t & we won’t if we know what’s best for us & our near & dear ones… this photo of mine is barely a month old, it held zero value for me but today it feels like a priceless moment. Life is strange na ? The stuff that we took for granted like a quick beverage on the go now seems like the greatest joy in the world. Stay home guys & let’s hope we learn to value the simpler things in life once all this is over…

#randomthoughts #randomphoto #quarantineandchill #overthinkandkill #slurpeeloverforlife"



Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with Parineeti Chopra. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film was completed and ready since a long time. In an old interview to Mumbai Mirror, Arjun Kapoor said that there were multiple reasons for the delay. He said, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a unique multiplex film and we need a window of opportunity to release it. Namaste England was ready in the time Dibakar sir was cutting the film. So, we pushed it for later as we needed a gap between the two films.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan give their fans tutorials on washing dishes

In the film, Arjun Kapoor is playing a Haryanvi Police Officer, while Parineeti is playing the character of a girl who works in the corporate world. Major part of the film was shot in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar marks the third collaboration for Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. In a previous interview, Parineeti spoke about how their friendship grew. “Both of us bonded at a very vulnerable time in our lives. His mom was ill when Ishaqzaade was coming out, and I wasn’t even an actor by then because Ladies vs Ricky Bahl had not released when we were shooting that film.” She added, “If anybody says anything negative about him, I’m there in the front row, fighting for him and defending him. I can even kill for him. I can’t hear anyone saying anything bad about Arjun because I have this undying love for Arjun.”

