Coronavirus pandemic: Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda says he ‘wasn’t prepared, mentally or financially’ for the outbreak | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has hit several people both financially and psychologically, and it’s not only daily-wage workers or those who don’t have the option of earning their bread and butter from the confines of their home who’re suffering, though no doubt, their suffering is far greater than that of any others’ out there. But, even whom we perceive of having it better during lockdown have been hit hard like Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindram and Taxiwala fame, whose reeling under both the financial and psychological adversity of self-quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read – #20YearsOfBadri: When Vijay Deverakonda was haunted by Pawan Kalyan’s hit romantic track, Hey Chikita

In a recent video posted on YouTube, Vijay Deverakonda said, “You are all in my thoughts and I want you all to stay safe and happy. This situation we are going through, I won’t take its name because I am irritated of listening to it… it had such a severe impact on everyone, including me. I wasn’t prepared, mentally or financially. I suddenly found myself with not enough savings. And the responsibility of my family and 35 employees,” adding that while being out of funds is nothing new to him, the responsibility to provide for the livelihood of 35 employees definitely is. Watch the entire video below: Also Read – Fighter: When Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda and team struck a pose at the launch party – view pics

Highlighting how his production company, King of the Hill Entertainment, is trying to do its bit for the needy during these trying times beside assisting his staff, Deverakonda elaborated that his organisation is teaching youngsters the skills to make them more employable in future, and would continue doing so. The actor ended the video by saying that while he’s looking at fulfilling all immediate and future requirements at the moment, his eventual goal is to employ one lakh people in his lifetime.

