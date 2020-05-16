Coronavirus pandemic: Ayushmann Khurrana spreads awareness and extends help to senior citizens in these trying times | Bollywood Life

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is raising awareness about senior citizens in medical need amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He says he is honoured to be a part of this cause. Also Read – After INOX, PVR expresses disappointment on films releasing directly on OTT, says, ‘Cinema exhibition has regularly faced completion’

Ayushmann has been roped in by National Commission for Women (NCW), Ministry of Women and Child Development, to bring awareness to this initiative.

"In this unprecedented situation affecting our country and humanity, National Commission for Women (NCW), Ministry of Women and Child Development, has established a special #HappytoHelp task force for helping the senior citizens in need of medical attention, facing issues in procurement of essential items/medicine supplies due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown," Ayushmann said.

The #HappyToHelp Task-Force is a great initiative by @NCWIndia to help senior citizens facing issues in procurement of essential items/medicine supplies due to the lockdown. You can write to them at – helpatncw@gmail.com in case you know anyone who needs help! ? — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 16, 2020

He urged everyone to help those in need.

“It is my honour to support this cause and do my best to raise as much awareness for those who need our urgent attention and help. I urge all the citizens of our country to take note and support this initiative because this would provide a groundswell of momentum to the cause,” he said.

