Coronavirus pandemic: Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang’s society gets sealed, says, ‘It is a tough task for senior citizens’ | Bollywood Life

The recent coronavirus outbreak in India has been a major concern. The Government has asked people to stay indoors and schools, colleges, offices, malls, theatres, gyms have been shut down. PM Narendra Modi has now announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Recently, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang's society has been sealed. The highrise near Infiniti Mall in Malad west, where he resides, has been identified as a containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On Thursday, after one of the residents with a recent history of foreign travel tested positive for COVID-19, the BMC officials swung into action and sealed the residential complex that consists of six buildings.

In an interview with Midday, Shivin Narang spoke about the same. He said, “The buildings were sealed on Thursday. We have no choice but to adhere to the guidelines. Residents have been told not to step out to buy essentials; we can place orders online or ask for home delivery. The essentials are being dropped at the main gate and we have to pick them up from there. It is a tough task for senior citizens as it is a huge complex, and they have to walk almost half a kilometre to reach the entrance and pick up their supplies. But we are all following the rules. Everyone has to cooperate to stop the spread of the virus.” Also Read – Beyhadh 2: ‘She is so focused,’ says Shivin Narang as he heaps praises for his co-star, Jennifer Winget [Exclusive]

Sakshi Tanwar is also amongst the celebrities who stays in the same society.

