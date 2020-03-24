Coronavirus pandemic: Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karanvir Bohra urges men to help their wives with household chores as maids go missing | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has been a major concern for the world. The deadly virus has been attacking many and people are asked to stay at home. In India too, the cases of coronavirus have been increasing and the Government has started measures for the same. The nation is on lockdown and politicians, celebrities have been urging the citizens to stay at home and do not travel. Celebrities have been sharing their quarantine plans with their fans on social media and also creating awareness about coronavirus. Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karanvir Bohra has been sharing pictures and videos and requesting his fans to stay at home and be safe. Karanvir Bohra has now shared the best tip for all the husbands to do during this quarantine period.

He has requested men to help their wives in cleaning up the house and doing other household work. He posted a picture of himself with a broom and wrote, “Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When @bombaysunshine does other chores, I share the work load during these times of #quarantine #day6 #inbound P.S…..This pic may seem funny, but it’s the fact, with schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if an the men help the women out at home.” Check out his post here:

Karanvir Bohra was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 12 and was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the season.

