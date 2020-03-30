Coronavirus pandemic: Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra talks about his routine during the lockdown period | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus outbreak in the country has literally stopped the whole world and everyone is worried about it. The deadly virus has been spreading fast and has affected a lot of people. Many have lost their life and the outbreak has also increased in India. The Government has asked people to stay indoors and schools, colleges, offices, malls, theatres, gyms have been shut down. The shoots of films, television shows have all been stopped. PM Narendra Modi has now announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Celebrities have been talking about the same and have been urging their fans to stop going out and follow the instructions of the government. Recently, Bigg Boss 13’s finalist Paras Chhabra spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and his routine during this lockdown. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: ‘Pyaar doge, pyaar milega,’ says Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, on forgiving Asim Riaz [Exclusive]

In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “There isn’t a lot of work to do at home but we are taking care of things. I tend to sleep late and that leads to getting up late as well, I speak to Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee on video call time and again. Now I am just waiting for things to end so that I can go meet them and of course, it has been a long time that I have been stuck at home, it has been 7 months now. Also, this is the time to enjoy the fame I have received. There were films, series, and so many other things in line but everything has come to a halt. But it is okay, this is also the time to give both health and mind sufficient rest.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: After the Devoleena Bhattacharjee – #SidNaaz fans online war, Shehnaaz Gill tells everyone to stay positive

