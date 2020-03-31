Coronavirus pandemic: Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai is happy to be with her family amidst the lockdown — view pic | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13’s finalist and Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai’s life has been full of ups and downs. Her life and her past have been brought up in front of everyone in the Bigg Boss house again and again. She has faced a lot of hardships in life and has always come out of it strongly. He was not in talking terms with her family before she entered the Bigg Boss house. Her relationship with her mother and the rest of the family was not so good. After the Arhaan Khan incident in the Bigg Boss house, Rashami Desai had realized how much her family supported her and she started missing them. She met her mother after one and a half years during the Bigg Boss 13 finale. Now, after Bigg Boss ended she has been close to them. Also Read – Naagin 4: Sidharth Shukla has a hilarious response to rumours of him joining Rashami Desai on the hit show

The coronavirus pandemic in the country has been a major concern and PM Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. The citizens have been asked not to come out of their house and even the shoots of films, TV shows have been stopped. The actors have been at their home and have also urged their fans to be at home. Rashami Desai has taken full advantage of the lockdown and is at home with her family. She is happy to be with them and has said that this is the best time to be with your loved ones and make your relationships stronger. She posted a picture with her family and wrote, “With our jam-packed schedules and hectic work life, we somewhere lost the joy of spending quality time with our family. And although our reasons for staying home right now are terrible, we can all agree on the fact that tough times like these only bring us closer to our loved ones. Cheers to friends for life, family! ❤” Also Read – Naagin 4: Ekta Kapoor, hear this, Hina Khan wants to star in the next installment of the supernatural saga

Also Read – It’s awkward! These quirky pictures of Rashami Desai and Shilpa Shetty will fill your lazy Sunday with dollops of laughter

She also posted a picture with her mother and said that she is happy that she is with her mother. She wrote, “What I love the most about staying home because of self-quarantine is who I share it with. Maa ❤️ Tell me how’s your quarantine time going with your fam ? ?‍♀️”

Also, vote for your favourite Social Media Queen here:

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.