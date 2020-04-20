Coronavirus pandemic: ‘Bipasha is like an army general,’ Karan Singh Grover describes how his wifey is behaving amidst lockdown | Bollywood Life

The outbreak of coronavirus has badly affected human life. We are all locked up in our houses and although it is for our betterment, sometimes it does get taxing. However, Karan Singh Grover, who is best known as Dr. Armaan from Dill Mill Gayye, is unfazed by the current routine. The actor feels extremely normal in this situation as it is similar to the kind of routine he usually has. Karan cannot strike out any differences between this quarantine period and his daily routine. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor opened up on how a day in his life looks like and we are quite fascinated by it. Also Read – Surbhi Jyoti-Karan Singh Grover’s Qubool Hai, Dance India Dance to re-run on ZEE TV

While a lot of celebrities have taken up activities like painting, cooking, working out only in lockdown, Karan Singh Grover usually does these things everyday. Talking to the leading daily, he said, “It feels strange when I say it. Things didn’t change much when this started, because even when I was not shooting, I would wake up at five in the morning, work out, paint all day, and spend time with Bipasha. I used to go out every Tuesday and Saturday to Hanuman mandir, which we can’t now, so we are staying in to stay safe. That is the most important thing apart from not being able to go to mum’s house.” Also Read – Qubool Hai: Gul Khan shares BTS of a romantic scene between Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover, and reveals why it took them the longest to shoot

Karan further spoke about how his wife, Bipasha Basu, is behaving in lockdown. The actor revealed that she is well prepared for this crisis and has turned into an army general. “Bipasha is like an army. She’s the general. I wish I could make videos of her and send it to the world. All you need to do is just follow her. Like she knows everything, she knew before the lockdown started, and made me stop shooting two days before everyone else. She’s prepared to another level,” he said. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Karan Singh Grover, Ayaz Khan, Shefali Jariwala send birthday wishes to Arti Singh

Well, we wish Karan could make some videos of Bipasha and share the same on social media.

