Coronavirus pandemic: ‘Bored’ Urvashi posts a sexy pic | Bollywood Life

Actress-and-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela shared an oomph-loaded photograph of herself in a new post because she got "bored in the house" amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Urvashi on Friday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in a beautiful multicoloured backless dress. In the photograph, Urvashi is seen flaunting her back towards the camera.

"Bored in the house and i'm in the house bored," she captioned the image.

Her snapshot has won 1016503 hearts on the photo-sharing application so far.

This is not the first time Urvashi has posted a sizzling picture of herself. The former beauty queen on Thursday shared a photograph of herself in a fiery orange coloured bikini.

The actress calls it ‘isolationship’ on Instagram. However, that she is repeatedly sharing pictures and videos in the same bikini on social media, did not skip the watchful eyes of netizens.

The bikini seems to be the actress’ favourite because she made a couple of Instagram posts wearing the same bikini just a few days ago.

Fans are speculating if Thursday’s bikini-clad swimming pool video shared by Urvashi is a fresh one or a throwback. A user even commented trolling the actress, asking whether Urvashi Rautela is planning to buy another bikini or whether they should gift a new one to her!

No matter what trolls say, Urvashi is setting the water on fire with that super hot bikini video, no one can deny that.

Speaking about how she can’t be thinking about her projects that have been stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak or what’s next for her on the work front, Urvashi Rautela cited how the current precarious situation in the country has left her disturbed, especially considering how her dear friend Kanika Kapoor has fallen victim to the deadly virus, which is still creating havoc and claiming lives.

(With inputs from IANS)

