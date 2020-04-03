Coronavirus pandemic: ‘Chalo Chalo dinner time,’ Anushka Sharma interrupts beau Virat Kohli’s live chat session like a BOSS — view pic | Bollywood Life

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making most of their quarantine time right now. The actress and her Cricketer husband have been sharing videos and pictures on their social handles while giving us a glimpse of their self-isolation period. Both, Anushka and Virat have also been urging people to take the coronavirus seriously and stay at home to break the chain of the pandemic virus that has been claiming lives. To spend his time, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress’s cricketer husband had conducted a live session on his Instagram handle with Kevin Pietersen when Anushka Sharma interrupted the chat session. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma donate for the cause; amount estimated at three crore

Yes, you read that right, Anushka Sharma just interrupted Virat’s live session like a wife who is the Boss of the house. During the live chat, Anushka commented saying, “Chalo chalo dinner time,” with an emoticon of tongue sticking out. That’s adorable, right? We think so too. And guess what? Even Kevin agrees. He shared the picture of Anushka’s comment on his Instagram handle and wrote, “When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out…. ” Have a look at his post here: Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Anushka Sharma chops Virat Kohli’s hair to spend her quarantine time — watch video

Isn’t that cute? We think so too. Talking about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, that two have been sharing some really cute pictures together and spending time with each other. This time around, it would have been IPL going about and Virat would have been busy with the matches. However, the quarantine situation has given the husband and wife some more time to spend with each other and they are making most of it. After their dinner, Anushka shared some cute pictures in which we can see she has added a filter. Virat could be seen laughing happily. Have a look at the pictures here:

