Coronavirus pandemic: Deepika’s travel idea amid COVID-19 lockdown has netizens in splits | Bollywood Life

Actress Deepika Padukone on Friday shared a meme about how one can go from one room to another in their houses if they want to 'travel' amid coronavirus lockdown. "Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas… #travel #home" The picture is a layout of an apartment," Deepika wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “So relatable.”

Another one commented: “hahaha. we all are doing the same.”

Deepika has been posting a couple of her videos and pictures on Instagram showing how she is spending time during the lockdown. In one of the images, she is seen enjoying eating a chocolate Dessert.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in ’83.

Everyone is under lockdown and celebrities are trying to find things to keep themselves entertained or pass the time. Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood beauties have been sharing pictures and videos every day about their new daily routine. Katrina Kaif recently uploaded a video of showing people what she learned about washing dishes effectively. After learning that Katrina has uploaded the video, Deepika Padukone who was planning to do the same in her series videos and pictures has accused her contemporary actress of plagiarism. It was all in good humour.

India on Friday entered day 3 of its nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. This was done to flatten the curve. The situation is very grim and there’s a high chance of the virus spreading more, if we go by the numbers. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed as many as 863 positive cases of the novel Coronavirus, including 17 deaths.

