Coronavirus pandemic: Disha Patani’s carefree walk on the streets is a reminder of what we’re sorely missing now — watch video | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that life is not what it used to be. Disha Patani like every celeb has been trying to keep the mood upbeat. Yesterday, she posted some stunning pictures on her Instagram. Now, a video has gone viral where we can see her enjoying a carefree walk in the streets with a gal pal. Disha Patani looks lovely in a crimson coloured lace dress with her hair left open. She is with her BFF Sanjana. The actress has finished her work for Radhe and has two more projects in her kitty. Just check out the video here… Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘Everyone is going through a sort of a breakdown,’ says Disha Patani on the 21-day lockdown

India is now on a 21-day lockdown that is being enforced strictly. Whether it is donations or motivational videos, celebs have been at the forefront. Disha Patani has been keeping us entertained with some nice pics and Insta stories. The actress was last seen in Malang, where her bombshell avatar was much loved by the masses. She also did a lot of action in the film. Also Read – Box-office roundup: With only 1 blockbuster and 1 hit, the first quarter of 2020 was an EPIC disappointment!

The coronavirus pandemic has sent the world in a toss. We have seen how nations like Italy and Spain have crumbled under the onslaught of the pandemic. In Italy, more than 900 deaths are being reported on almost daily basis. Spain has equally high numbers. The UK has also enforced a lockdown. In the US, the cases have crossed 1 lakh and more are expected. From Bollywood, stars like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan have come forward with heavy amounts. Also Read – Salman Khan shows his sketching skills during self-quarantine period, says ‘The way we dress is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done’

