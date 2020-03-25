Coronavirus pandemic: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Hina Khan express disappointment at a video of police brutality on hawkers | Bollywood Life

The Coronavirus Pandemic is the biggest worry for every human being on earth now. It has come to India and the Government has been quick to take some action. PM Narendra Modi has announced a countrywide lockdown for 21 days. As of now, we have close to 550 cases in the country and doctors are fearing that more numbers might come out with increased testing. However, the government has announced that essential services like groceries, medicine supplies, banks, media will be open. Vegetable vendors are also allowed to operate. A video is being circulated on social media where we can see police beating up the hawkers. This is being slammed by many on social media.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote on Twitter, “Doesn’t availability of vegetables come under essential service? Or only expensive food marts are allowed to operate? I would like to believe that there’s a reason behind every action. But really,even I wonder, why such brutality? Couldn’t there be any better means of conveying?”

I would like to believe that there’s a reason behind every action. But really,even I wonder, why such brutality? Couldn’t there be any better means of conveying? https://t.co/paBKDTfQOA — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 25, 2020

This was even condemned by Hina Khan on social media. She also said that there could be a better way to make people understand.

My god ??? @MumbaiPolice kindly look into it ? This should not happen.. https://t.co/wsD1AzXvEB — HK (@eyehinakhan) March 25, 2020

