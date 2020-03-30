Coronavirus pandemic: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya takes up Ekta Kapoor’s Safe Hands challenge | Bollywood Life

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took the Safe Hands challenge and shared a video where she is seen washing her hands. Divyanka, who is popular for her role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to Instagram to share the video, where she is seen washing her hands with forward and backward strokes. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘He is not a COVID-19 patient,’ Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya clarifies as her pilot brother goes into self-isolation

“For those who missed several other #HandWashvideos and are still washing hands in old fashioned buckets. Posting it cuz I was nominated…but isn’t it a good reminder too? @ektaravikapoor…finally kar dikhaya!” Divyanka captioned the clip, which currently has over 289K likes. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Hina Khan express disappointment at a video of police brutality on hawkers

The actress mentioned that she was challenged by producer Ekta Kapoor. Ekta replied on the comment section with a heart emoji and wrote: “Fantastic”. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus, Bollywood reacts on hanging of Nirbhaya’s rapists

Divyanka recently clarified about her airforce pilot brother, who is under self-quarantine. She told TOI, “My brother went into self-quarantine as it’s his duty as a citizen. What’s disturbing is that a couple of days ago, when his self-quarantine period was almost over, some labels were put up outside our Bhopal home with my brother’s name on it and the fact that he has been in isolation from March 15. However, it was not mentioned anywhere that he is not a COVID-19 patient.”

The Coronavirus pandemic is still creating havoc and spreading like anything. The situation is very grim and India is under complete lockdown for 21 days. Today is the day 6. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1024. The Union Health Ministry has said that 96 people have recovered so far, but 27 have died. Globally, there have been over 7.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 34,000 people have died so far. The US now has the highest number of cases, followed by Italy. Cases continue to rise in Europe. The outbreak is also having a major impact on global economy.

(With inputs from IANS)

