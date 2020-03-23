Coronavirus pandemic: Doctor Who actor Sophia Myles reveals that her father has passed away after being infected by COVID-19 | Bollywood Life

Hollywood actress, Sophia Myles, who is seen in films like Doctor Who, Underworld and Transformers: Age of Extinction, revealed that her father died due to the infection of Covid-19. She wrote on Twitter, “RIP Peter Myles My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him.”

RIP Peter Myles. ❤️ My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him. — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020

Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/T609EBfAfJ — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020

Update on my Father pic.twitter.com/Bf7A0j8rUZ — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020

My father, my brother and I . A nice memory to share given what Dad is going through now . pic.twitter.com/Gz6G3zd19E — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020

“Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father,” she wrote on a photo showing her comforting her dad as he lay in a hospital bed. “This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus.” Before her dad passed away, Myles also spoke with CBS about watching him suffer from the coronavirus, saying she was “fully prepared to watch [her father] die.” “I can tell that under the surface, they [the medical professionals] are absolutely freaking out,” Myles told CBS. “I don’t know how our medical system is going to be able to handle the influx of patients.”

Several stars from the west like Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, Frozen 2 actor Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, Game of Thrones stars Kristofer Hivju and Indira Verma have been tested positive for the coronavirus and are under medication. Stay tuned to Bollywood.com for more scoops and updates.