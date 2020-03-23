Coronavirus pandemic: Don and Fukrey filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani shares a heartfelt piece on the credibility of information — view post | Bollywood Life

Every country is under lockdown right now due to the COVID-19. The whole world has come to a standstill due to the outbreak of the deadly virus that has claimed thousands of lives across 187 countries. There are numerous cases that are being registered every day in every country. The airline, entertainment sectors have been locked down and those who can work from home are told to do so. Social Distancing is the need of the hour. Having said that, there are a lot of things about the virus that is being circulated on social media through WhatsApp and other networks.

Acclaimed producer Ritesh Sidhwani took to his social media handle and expressed how people are using social media sites to share information and stuff that may not be true or are fake. These are perilous times and during such a period one needs to stay calm and not panic or make hasty decisions. The filmmaker took to his social handle to share the story of his niece.

“Have been absolutely disgusted with forwards about my niece back from London, having tested positive in #CoronaVirus test! Bad news for #WhatsappMedicalCentre but a very good news for our family indeed that her reports are negative & I trust @mybmc reports a lot more! @adityathackeray @uddhavthackeray and #AshutoshSalil.”He wrote alongside a pictorial statement, that he shared on his Instagram handle.

We need to learn from Ritesh’s example and try not to panic or believe every forwarded message that we get. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases registered in India has risen to 396. On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a mass shutdown in Maharashtra. We are glad that Ritesh’s niece and his whole family is healthy and safe. We also request everyone reading this, to stay safe and stay indoors to beat the coronavirus.