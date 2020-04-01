Coronavirus pandemic: Doordarshan brings back another iconic TV show, Dekh Bhai Dekh | Bollywood Life

The Coronavirus outbreak in the country has been a major concern. PM Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown in the country and everything has been shut down. The shoots of films and television shows have been stopped. The people are instructed to follow the rules and not to come out of their houses. The celebrities have been spreading awareness about the same and have been urging their fans to follow the instructions given. They have been trying to make people understand how much will the nation suffer if they do not lock themselves in their houses. Amidst this, Doordarshan has made sure that they entertain their audience and hence have brought back many shows on the ’90s like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Circus, Shakitmaan, etc. Now, they have decided to bring back another iconic family drama, Dekh Bhai Dekh. Also Read – Hum Paanch’s Sweety, Khichdi’s Hansa, CID’s Daya: 10 TV characters we absolutely love!

The show portrays the life and relationships of the Diwan family. This was the most loved show and people still remember each and every dialogue from the show. Dekh Bhai Dekh stars actors like Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Sushma Seth, Navin Nischol, Bhavana Balsavar, Urvashi Dholakia and Deven Bhojani. This is surely a great move by Doordarshan of bringing back the iconic shows for our entertainment during this lockdown.

Watch iconic comic show #DekhBhaiDekh which beautifully shows the unique bonding between the three generations of the Diwan family at 6 pm ONLY on @DDNational pic.twitter.com/pwVRlegfBJ — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 1, 2020

Well, this news has surely brought a smile on everyone’s faces and they are happy to experience their good old days once again. The Diwan Family is back now and fans are super excited for the show. Not just fans, even celebrities have been sharing their happiness about the return of these iconic shows.

