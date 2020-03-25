Coronavirus pandemic: Even Wonder Woman is helpless, release date of Wonder Woman: 1984 pushed due to Covid-19 | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus has impacted a lot of things. Even superhero films aren’t spared. One such film is Wonder Woman: 1984. The release of the film is pushed dur to Covid-19.

Gal Gadot took to her twitter and wrote, “In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all.”

It can be recalled that the second part of the franchise, which was earlier supposed to release on November 1, 2019, was also rescheduled earlier to June 5, 2020.

Wonder Woman: 1984 is one of the highly anticipated films of Hollywood and if you don’t know the first part which released last year was one of the highest grossers of 2017. The DC flick had collected over $821 million (about Rs. 5,365 crore) at the worldwide box office.

Talking about the sequel, the film is set in 1984 in the era of cold war. It will show Diana (Gadot) face off against a new villain, Cheetah, played by Wiig. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film also stars Pedro Pascal and Chris Pine in key roles. This is the fourth film that features Wonder Woman in the DCEU. The first being Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, after which she was seen in the first Wonder Woman film in 2017. Her net appearance was in the film, Justice League, a few months after the release of her own movie.

