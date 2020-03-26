Coronavirus pandemic: Farah Khan SLAMS celebs for posting workout videos during lockdown, says we have bigger concerns | Bollywood Life

Bollywood’s ace choreographer, actor and filmmaker Farah Khan slammed her colleagues and Industry for posting workout videos on social media amid the 21-day day coronavirus lockdown. The Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi actress shared a video with the caption, “BAS KARO yeh workout videos !! ? video shot by :- #diva” and said, “It’s my humble request from all the ‘celebrities’ and ‘stars’ that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis.” Also Read – India’s Best Dancer: Malaika Arora says, ‘Chaiyya chaiyya shouldn’t be recreated’

Farah Khan further added, “So please have mercy on us and stop uploading your workout videos and if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you. Stay safe.” While the actress didn’t take any name of the celebs but it clearly seems that she is not happy with her friends from the entertainment world. Stars like Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar and Tabu applauded Farah for this post.

A day before yesterday, actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh also hinted the same thing, where he held cardboard, on which, “Stop Posting Your Home Workouts” was written. So do you agree with Farah Khan and Diljit Dosanjh’s thoughts? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.