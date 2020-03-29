Coronavirus pandemic: FIR actress Mahika Sharma is stuck in the United Kingdom amidst the coronavirus scare, says,’I feel very lonely and caged’ | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus has been the major concern for the world now. The deadly virus has been spreading like a wildfire in the whole world and even in India, the cases have grown. The Government has asked people to stay indoors and schools, colleges, offices, malls, theatres, gyms have been shut down. The shoots of films, television shows have all been stopped. Now, the PM has also announced a 21 day lockdown in the country. Celebrities have been sharing videos on how one should keep themselves safe and clean in this situation. They have also been sharing how one should enjoy this self-quarantine and social distancing. Travelling to foreign countries has been stopped and many have been away from their homes due to the pandemic. Mahika Sharma who was seen in Kavita Kaushik’s FIR is stuck in the United Kingdom away from her dear ones. She has been in self-quarantine alone in the UK. Also Read – FIR filed against Yash Raj Films for ‘pocketing’ Rs. 100 crore of royalties

Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, Mahika Sharma revealed how she is managing her days in the foreign state amid the COVID-19 crisis. She said that she is feeling lonely and caged in that country. She said, “I’m alone in London. I feel very lonely and caged. I’m found of Indian food but here I need to depend only on salads, fruits and juice. I am missing our food. It’s honestly not a good feeling. I’m scared. I’m keeping healthy though still after reading and listening about virus everywhere. I feel disturbed and feel what’s next. Being in India, even if in lockdown, the air and the environment pampers you. You feel like being surrounded by your people and everything makes you feel relaxed. But, being stuck in a foreign country is really very disturbing. Even I’m feeling weird to return to India as people will not enjoy coming close to me. They will feel I’m carrying the infection. I really don’t understand anything as I feel I’m badly stuck.” Also Read – FIR lodged against Anurag Kashyap, Mani Ratnam and other celebs who wrote an open letter to PM Modi on mob-lynching

“I’m spending my time here by worshiping Maa Durga as its Chaitra Navratree. I’m reading mantras, shlokas and offering prayers from Google. I hope that things change and it just turns out to be a bad dream that ends up with a beautiful morning and sunshine,” added Mahika Sharma.

