Coronavirus pandemic: From Kartik Aaryan’s monologue to Shah Rukh Khan’s filmy video, here are celebs who aced lockdown posts | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic is upon us and is showing no respite. The number of cases worldwide is increasing by the day. Over 12 lakh positive cases have been registered and more than 66 thousand people have lost their lives. Many countries are under lockdown to curb the spread of the disease. India is also under a 21-day lockdown. To spread awareness about not stepping out, many celebs have posted many messages online. We have compiled a list of some of the best ones and here they are:

Shah Rukh Khan Also Read – Monday Memes: Twitterati lights up the internet with #9baje9minute memes

InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer… Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today – Extremely Grateful. Thx! pic.twitter.com/2wfaXPlFVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan's video was as informative as it was entertaining. He used clips from his own films to explain how we can stay safe. It was great use of creativity and wit. Kudos to his team and him.

Kartik Aaryan



#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet ??@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

If there’s one thing that Kartik Aaryan is really famous for, it’s his monologues form Pyaar Ka Punchnama films. He used the same monologue format to rant about people not following social distancing and boy, was he brilliant! That’s how you use your strengths, folks.

Katrina Kaif

In the video posted by the actress, she was first doing jhaadu. After a while the jhaadu turned into a cricket bat and she started playing cricket. LOL!

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh posted a hilarious pic in which he’s looking like a zombie. ‘Me coming out of quarantine,’ read his caption.

Adah Sharma



The actress shared a video in which she used different filters to clear all myths about the spread of COVID-19. She made it clear that it doesn’t spread through pets or if you workout alone at home.

Riteish Deshmukh

The actor posted a video in which coronavirus is waiting to attack him but he washes his hands with soap which causes the death of coronavirus. His wordplay game was on point and he used ‘Itna Coronona mujhe pyaar’ song.

