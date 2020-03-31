Coronavirus pandemic: Gauri Khan is ‘learning makeup tips’ from daughter Suhana Khan — view post | Bollywood Life

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are doting parents to their three kids, daughter Suhana and sons-Aryan and AbRam Khan. Well, Shah Rukh, Gauri and AbRam are practicing self-isolation as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19 that is fast-spreading and claiming lives. We, as of yet don’t know where Suhana and Aryan are. Last year, Suhana went to New York to complete her studies and had been staying there. Gauri Khan took to her social handle and put up a picture of her daughter and revealed that she is learning makeup tips from the young belle. Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam Khan’s drawing of himself and ‘papa’ and it’s the cutest thing on the internet today!

Gauri Khan uploaded the picture in which we can see Suhana posing along the wall. The young filmmaking-enthusiast is looking very pretty indeed. Gauri captioned the image saying, “Learning…. make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity ..” Have a look at the post here: Also Read – Karan Johar slams baseless rumours on Student Of The Year 3 after reports of Asim Riaz – Suhana Khan’s casting goes viral

Also Read – Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz to debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, in Student of the Year 3?

Suhana looks very pretty, doesn’t she? The post has received lots of love from Gauri’s industry friends and Shah Rukh Khan’s fans as well. MeanwhileRecently, Suhana had shared a picture of herself on her social media handle wherein she put up her location as ‘home’. There is no confirmation whether Suhana is back in town owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Suhana Khan had put up a post of herself with make-up while captioning it saying, “Experimenting,” with a lipstick emoticon. Suhana recently made her account on social media public. She has however disabled the comments section of her posts.

Coming back to the Coronavirus pandemic, more than 1000 people have been tested positive. Shah Rukh Khan has been doing his bit by spreading awareness about the same using videos and urging people to stay at home and help everyone to flatten the curve and the effect of the life claiming virus.

Also, vote for Social Media SwagSTAR (female) here:

For more scoops and updates from the world of entertainment, watch this space.