Coronavirus Pandemic: Ghajini star, Suriya, urges fans to follow social distancing – watch video | Bollywood Life

Kollywood superstar, Suriya, who is seen in films like Ghajini, Kaakha Kaakha, Singam and other films, recently shared a video for his fans, where he is urging them to stay safe and follow social distancing. The actor posted the video on his twitter account and captioned it, “Let’s all stay home and stay safe #IndiaFightsCorona.” The actor in this message speaks about the upcoming two weeks being crucial and says, “It is foolish not to be afraid of something to fear.”

My sincere respects to the Govt., all institutions, especially doctors, nurses & their families who’re taking every precaution to protect us from #COVID19. I was still able to see people crowd at the beach. Let’s support the combined effort, stay at home& practice proper hygiene. — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 18, 2020

A few days back, Suriya’s brother Karthi also shared a message on Twitter, which reads, “My sincere respects to the Govt., all institutions, especially doctors, nurses & their families who’re taking every precaution to protect us from #COVID19. I was still able to see people crowd at the beach. Let’s support the combined effort, stay at home& practice proper hygiene.”

Also, vote for the BL Social Media King here:



Meanwhile, Suriya is currently gearing up for the release of Soorarai Pottru. Speaking about the film, it marks the first time collaboration of Suriya and Sudha Kongara. It was being speculated that Soorarai Pottru is a biopic on Captain GR Gopinath who found Air Deccan. However, Suriya clarified that the film is not a biopic on him but is only inspired by few events in his life. Tamil and Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali has been signed on to play the leading lady in Soorarai Pottru. It is co-produced by Guneet Monga, who is known for bankrolling films like The Lunchbox, Masaan and Gangs of Wasseypur. Soorarai Pottru also features Mohan Babu in a key role. So, are you excited for the film? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.