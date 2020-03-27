Coronavirus pandemic: ‘Gods have closed their doors,’ Sidharth Shukla talks about the gravity of the situation | Bollywood Life

India and various countries across the globe are fighting a war against a deadly disease called, Coronavirus. Due to the outbreak of this disease, thousands of people have lost their lives and hence, the ones, who are alive, have been advised to stay indoors. Malls, shops, temples, mosques, churches, trains and other modes of transportations have been shut. Our PM Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown to battle the disease. People have lauded this decision and they are also appreciating the healthcare staff and doctors for risking their lives and saving others. Like us, Sidharth Shukla has also saluted them for their bravery. Taking to his Twitter handle, he also wrote that gods have closed their doors. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: ‘Akanksha is a good girl,’ says Paras Chhabra as he praises his ex-girlfriend

He tweeted, “”Mecca Medina closed ….Vatican closed …Tirupati .. Shiridi closed … The Gods have closed their doors…But hospitals are open 24*7 to save and serve humankind ….. And v fight over Religion …!!!!” Also Read – Bhula Dunga: Shehnaaz Gill claims Rashami Desai has finally realised that her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla is magical

Check out his tweet here: Also Read – Shehnaaz Gill on her bond with Sidharth Shukla: It is not necessary to get into a relationship

Mecca Medina closed ….Vatican closed …Tirupati .. Shiridi closed … The Gods have closed their doors…But hospitals are open 24*7 to save and serve humankind ….. And v fight over Religion …!!!! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 25, 2020

On the other hand, his best friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Shehnaaz Gill, is a little scared due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. “I am honestly a little scared and I am staying home only. I have been washing my hands regularly. Never have I washed my hand so much. I am also drinking hot water a lot for my own satisfaction,” she told Pinkvilla.

She also suggested as to how people should spend their quarantine time. “I want to say that there is no need to go out. We all need to be safe first and if the Government has announced a lockdown, you know it is very serious. I never watched news earlier, now I am hooked to it. It is only about 21 days. There is so much to do inside the house, make creative videos, cook, exercise, act,” she shared.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Vote for social media queen: