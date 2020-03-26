Coronavirus pandemic: Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma hasn’t worn pants in four days | Bollywood Life

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic. But Maharashtra has been witnessing lockdown from before that, which has led to B-Towners being confined to their homes just like everyone else. Also Read – She web series review: If you thought Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal reboot was bad, then wait till you watch this

The situation has resulted in actor Vijay Varma not getting a chance to wear his pants for the last four days, or so he says!

Varma took to Instagram to post: “Lockdown quarantine wagehera toh theek hai lekin I haven’t worn my pants in 4

days uska kya."

The Gully Boy fame actor further wrote: “Real issues. I nominate all my friends to tell me if they’re wearing their pants.”

Reacting to his post, a user wrote: “We are all on the same boat Vijay.” To this, the actor jokingly replied: “Please let’s be on separate boats #social distancing.”

Another user asked if the actor is wearing lungi instead of pants. Vijay replied saying he would like to maintain a “dignified silence” on the matter.

On the work front, Vijay Varma's latest release is the web series She, where he plays a narcotics dealer.

In a previous interview, the actor had said, “I wanted to be a part of Zoya Akhtar movie, & Gully Boy happened at the right time. The energy of the Gully Gang was something totally out of the world, I’m glad I got to be a part of it. I have been a huge admirer of Ranveer’s work from Lootera. So it was a great opportunity for me and I jumped on it. I consider myself lucky that after this, I again got a chance to work with her in Ghost Stories. I can keep working with her forever because she is just such an amazing filmmaker” he says.

