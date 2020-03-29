Coronavirus pandemic: ‘He is not a COVID-19 patient,’ Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya clarifies as her pilot brother goes into self-isolation | Bollywood Life

Picture this: You being locked up in the house and people spamming you with calls upon calls as someone from your family had been out amidst the coronavirus. It would be a little frustrating right? But that’s how our Junta work. They are super fast in spreading any news without checking the facts and jumping to conclusions. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi has been dealing with the same since her brother, who is an airforce pilot has gone into a self-quarantine mode. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Hina Khan express disappointment at a video of police brutality on hawkers

TOI got in touch with the actress who opened up on the issue, saying, “My brother went into self-quarantine as it’s his duty as a citizen. What’s disturbing is that a couple of days ago, when his self-quarantine period was almost over, some labels were put up outside our Bhopal home with my brother’s name on it and the fact that he has been in isolation from March 15. However, it was not mentioned anywhere that he is not a COVID-19 patient.” Also Read – Juhi Parmar, Parth Samthaan, Amitabh Bachchan – Meet TV’s Instagrammers of the Week

The Banoo Main Teri Dulhan actress went on to add, “My brother’s last international flight was about 13 days ago and he shows no symptoms of Coronavirus. Also, he has been reporting everyday to the authorised government doctors to get himself checked. All aviation crew members, who have been on international flights in the recent past, have self-quarantined themselves, but it does not mean that they have tested positive. It’s just a safety measure.” Also Read – Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is elated as she gets to shoot with Amitabh Bachchan

We wish the now everything is cleared and Divyanka won’t be bothered anymore. Meanwhile, we would like to urge everyone to not panic and jump to conclusions with the symptoms of coronavirus. At the same time, we would also urge people to check facts and follow government and WHO-officials advised directive and take proper precautionary measures in this time of crisis.

