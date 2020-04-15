Coronavirus pandemic: ‘Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support,’ states Shah Rukh Khan | Bollywood Life
As you might be aware, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will soon be seen together. They have confirmed participation in global concert, One World: Together At Home, which is scheduled to happen on April 18. The proceeds of the concert will be used to provide relief for the coronavirus pandemic.
Shah Rukh took to twitter and wrote, “Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That’s why I’m standing in solidarity with @GlblCtzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome — a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in: glblctzn.me/OneWorldTAH.”
Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That’s why I’m standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome — a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in: https://t.co/UlyDDSy7Rl pic.twitter.com/SOVmaF86ps
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 14, 2020
Priyanka also tweeted about the concert. “Just 4 more days till I join @glblctzn for One World: #TogetherAtHome. The historic special will include leading global health experts and performances in support of @WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund. Tune in on April 18: http://glblctzn.me/OneWorldTAH,” read her tweet.
Just 4 more days till I join @glblctzn for One World: #TogetherAtHome. The historic special will include leading global health experts and performances in support of @WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund. Tune in on April 18: https://t.co/Fqcpbtkt0c pic.twitter.com/nD5YhxicRx
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 14, 2020
Curated by Lady Gaga, the event will be co-hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington and Lang Lang are scheduled to be a part of it.
During the announcement, Lady Gaga said, “My heart is very, very, achy and warm for those who are ER doctors and nurses who are sleeping in cars to make sure they don’t infect their families or their patients,” she said and added, “What you’re doing is putting yourselves in harm’s way to help the world, and we all salute you and you are a triumph, truly.”
She also stated, “We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented, cultural movement. And, we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human. When we do air live on April 18th.”
It will be a treat to watch so many global performers coming together to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.