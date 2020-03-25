Coronavirus pandemic: Helly Shah is ‘little disheartened’ as her show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 gets delayed | Bollywood Life

Helly Shah, who shot to fame with Swaragini, is little disheartened over the fact that her upcoming show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, is pushed to another date. The show featuring Helly, Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir was supposed to go on-air on March 30, 2020. But, owing to the 21-day lockdown laid down by PM Narendra Modi, the makers have decided to push the show to another date, which is not fixed yet. Helly Shah is however little upset with his fact.

Expressing her displeasure over the same, she told Pinkvilla, “Yes, the show is delayed because of the current situation but you know everyone’s health is at risk and the lockdown is extremely essential. Of course, you feel a little disheartened that delay ho gaya but it is ok. It is better especially when the situation is in control we launch the show in a proper way. I really hope that everyone follows the 21-day lockdown properly so that we can bring the current scenario in control. Because otherwise, it’s going to be quite scary.”

For the uninformed, Ishq Mein Marjawan season 1 featured Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar, Nia Sharma and Sonarika Bharodia in key roles. The show enjoyed a smooth run for two years before it shut shop in June 2019. Earlier, in an interview with Times Of India, Helly Shah had clarified that she is not playing double role in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

“I don’t mind playing a double role again, but there is no such track in ‘Ishq Mein Marjawaan’ as of now. I got three months to focus on my health, which I couldn’t during the shoot of my previous show. I also travelled to Rajasthan and spent time in my hometown, Ahmedabad,” she had said.

Meanwhile, we can just hope that the show gets its premiere date as soon as possible. Until then, stay safe and tune in to this space for more scoops and updates.

