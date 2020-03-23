Coronavirus Pandemic: Here’s How to Boost Your Immunity at Home

Coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the world and so are the efforts to counter and battle it.

While scientists continue to work on developing antivirals and vaccines, health experts have suggested several preventive measures like social distancing, hand washing etc. Along with these measures, a strong immune system can help in combating the virus that has claimed hundreds of lives across the globe.

There are a few food items that may help you build better immunity.

Vitamin C: This vitamin is known to help prevent the common cold for years.

It makes your skin healthy and acts as a barrier to germs and other harmful invaders. A few studies also suggest that Vitamin C improves the function of certain white blood cells, which in turn fight infections.

Vitamin D: Playing an important part in keeping you healthy, Vitamin D is also taken to boost immunity. An earlier study suggested that Vitamin D can provide mild protection against respiratory tract infections.

Zinc: An important mineral, Zinc is a part of the white blood cell’s response to infection. This is one reason why the lack of zinc makes people vulnerable to cold, flu, and other viruses.

Turmeric: A common spice in India and Asia. Turmeric contains curcumin which is known to enhance immune function. Adding turmeric to your food will help you boost your immunity.

Echinacea: A herb known to prevent common cold, echinacea may possibly have a mild protective effect against upper-respiratory infections. However, it does not reduce the length or severity of illness.

While there is no study or research on if these food items will help your body fight COVID-19 in particular, they have been known to enhance immunity.

