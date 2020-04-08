Coronavirus pandemic: Hina Khan and Ankita Lokhande teach how to sanitize groceries and vegetables – watch videos | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus spread has led to the lockdown of the whole nation. PM Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown and everyone is in a house arrest. The shoots of films and TV shows have been stalled and the celebrities have been busy spreading awareness about the deadly virus. They have been sharing their quarantine routines, their work out routines, their diet and also have been urging their fans to stay at home and be safe. We have been seeing so many cooking videos and other things on Instagram and now Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan and Baaghi 3 actress Ankita Lokhande will teach you how to sanitize groceries and vegetables we get in the market now. They both have been quite active on social media and have been sharing a lot of safety tips to fight COVID-19. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Hina Khan’s DIY mask video is the must-watch thing on the internet

Hina Khan posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen returning from the market and has got some vegetables with her. She shows her fans how to clean those after she comes home. Hina Khan wrote, “#Covid19SafetyMeasures Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us al avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Ekta Kapoor forced to take off her rings after allergy caused by overuse of soap — watch video

Even Ankita Lokhande posted a picture of herself while she had just returned from grocery shopping and was cleaning those. She wrote, “Santize everything before u use anything ? take care #stayhomestaysafe” Check out her picture here:

Well, these are some really important tips and we all surely need to follow these.

