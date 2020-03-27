Coronavirus pandemic: Hina Khan provides THESE recommendations to keep yourself busy during lockdown | Bollywood Life

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi implemented 21-day lockdown across the country a few days. And actress Mahira Khan has now provided some of the recommendations, which will keep you busy in the lockdown period. In a chat with PinkVilla, the Hacked actress said, “They can help their families and that will help one pass their time. Second, I have started going onto Youtube and search a lot of stuff, including sketching or paint, or product reviews, so I am learning new things via Google and YouTube. Then I also meditate and lock myself in the room, shut down everything and light up all the candles, it is amazing. Sometimes I work out, I read, cleaning, spending time with myself, play games, so I do a lot of stuff.” Also Read – Hina Khan on her relationship with Rashami Desai: We have an invisible bond

When asked, where she wants to travel, she replied, "I wouldn't mind going to Goa as well. I was also talking about something to my parents about how what is the possible guarantee that this virus is not anymore unless there is a vaccine. So many people in just India, it is so risky to travel and I don't see myself travelling for the next one or one and a half years. My mother and I are asthmatics, and this hits the lungs. I have told her to wear gloves and masks for the next 2 years."

Talking about her bond with Rashami Desai, she spoke, “I have always been there, with Rashami, we never call each other, maybe a little bit of insta-chat, but have this invisible bond. I am telling you we don’t talk and we don’t meet but I know what is happening in our lives and I know what she is doing, and that is what happens after Bigg Boss, you are everywhere. I like how she is growing and she is doing better. I can sense what decision she is taking for what reason and when I dm her and I tell her, we both agree. I have always liked Rashami, and even though I haven’t supported anyone openly but I was very glad how she got out of everything she went through and after that hug I gave her, I was so happy how she came out as a warrior.”

