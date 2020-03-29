Coronavirus pandemic: Hina Khan shares pictures of her lockdown-inspired sketch | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has been a major concern for the world. The deadly virus has been spreading fast and has affected a lot of people. Many have lost their life and the outbreak has also increased in India. The Government has asked people to stay indoors and schools, colleges, offices, malls, theatres, gyms have been shut down. The shoots of films, television shows have all been stopped. PM Narendra Modi has now announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Even after taking so many measures, people are still going out of their houses and not following the Government’s instructions. Hence the cases have been growing in the nation. Celebrities have been doing their bit by spreading awareness and have been requesting their fans to listen to the Government. Hina Khan also did her bit in a creative way. Also Read – Naagin 4: Ekta Kapoor, hear this, Hina Khan wants to star in the next installment of the supernatural saga

Recently, we got to know of Hina Khan’s new talent. The actress is an amazing sketcher and she has used this talent of hers to portray a strong message. The actress made a sketch of the map of India which is bound with a huge lock indicating the current 21-day lockdown that has been imposed across the country. She posted the picture of it and wrote, “My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge..And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown #21DayLockDown #StayIndoors #Meditation #SketchingTime” Check out her post here:

On the work front, Hina Khan was recently seen in the film, Hacked. The actress was appreciated for her performance in the film.

