Coronavirus pandemic: Hina Khan teaches us how to make delicious Chole Bhature — watch video | Bollywood Life

Hina Khan seems to be enjoying her quarantine period. She has been posting a lot of videos and pictures and keeping her fans informed about what she has been doing in this lockdown. She has also been spreading awareness about COVID-19 and urging her fans to stay at home and do something productive. She shares her workout videos, cooking videos, etc. She recently posted a video where she is seen making some delicious Chole Bhature. In the video she is in her kitchen and is happy as her first bhatura was a success. Along with the video, she wrote, “Anyone for my first ever PHOOLI HUI POORI. I did it yaaaaaassssss? #CookingDiariesWithHK #RookieChefHK Well #RookieChefs rookie mistake ?? It was a BHATURA indeed ?? that’s me ?‍♀️” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Hina Khan and Ankita Lokhande teach how to sanitize groceries and vegetables – watch videos

Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Hina Khan’s DIY mask video is the must-watch thing on the internet

Well, we surely got to learn his from Hina Khan. She had recently posted another video on Instagram in which she is seen returning from the market and has got some vegetables with her. She shows her fans how to clean those after she comes home. Hina Khan wrote, “#Covid19SafetyMeasures Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us al avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Ekta Kapoor forced to take off her rings after allergy caused by overuse of soap — watch video

She surely has got something informative for us.

