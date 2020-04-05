Coronavirus pandemic: Hindustani Bhau extends support to mask and mid-day meal distribution initiatives for the underprivileged | Bollywood Life

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit India and our government is doing everything to stop the spread. We have seen a sharp spike in the past few days, which has left state governments worried. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau has been actively participating in relief measures being conducted by family members. Vikas Fhatak who is a resident of Khar (West) posted pictures where we can see him distributing khichdi and masks to people. As we know, there is a stress on medical stores for supply of masks and sanitizers. People are being told to help out others. Also Read – 2019 Recap: Alia Bhatt, Ranu Mondal, Kabir Singh — check out the best meme materials of the year

Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau says, ‘The contestants were all fake’

We can see Hindustani Bhau supervising the activity and also distributing stuff. This is indeed commendable. Whether it is Paras Chhabra who is urging fans to follow guidelines of PM Narendra Modi or Sidharth Shukla giving moral support to his fans afflicted by COVID-19, Bigg Boss 13 contestants are doing their best. Hindustani Bhau told India Today earlier about his name, “There is no specific reason as such. Where I stay, people anyway call me ‘Bhau’. One day, someone came to me and said, “Bhau tum Hindustan ke liye aawaaz utha te ho na, to aapka naam Hindustani Bhau kaisa lagega?” I liked the name and since then, it is what people have called me.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau evicted from the house, Madhurima Tuli is safe

The coronavirus pandemic has hit India quite hard in the past few days. Tamil Nadu now has the maximum number of cases. Bhau’s good deeds have been appreciated by many. Shefali Bagga sent him regards. Our love and respect for the man has surely increased after this!

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.