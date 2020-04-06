Coronavirus pandemic: Hindustani Bhau oversees sanitation drive in Khar — watch video | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of stress on governments all over the globe. Everyone is being told to stay in self-isolation so that they can buy more time to control the spread of COVID-19 and treat the affected patients. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau who is a resident of Khar Danda has been at the forefront of public welfare activities in his area. From organizing community kitchens for the slum dwellers to distributing masks, he is actively supervising all the initiatives. He has posted a video where we can see a worker doing sanitization of the lanes of the settlement. As we know, sanitization is very crucial to prevent spread of coronavirus. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sidharth Shukla is moved by the plight of daily-wage workers in lockdown, says, ‘It is a question of life and death’

The YouTube sensation is known for his troll videos on enemies of India. Hindustani Bhau was one of the wild card entries in Bigg Boss 13 along with Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Jariwala. On the show, he was very attached to Himanshi Khurana and Jariwala whom he considered as his sisters. The YouTuber has been quite active in community service during this period of coronavirus.

We can see that he has been quite active on social media as well. The man who is known for his comic punches did make people laugh on the show. Salman Khan was quite fond of Hindustani Bhau as well. The biggest highlight was his split with Shefali Jariwala after the letter box task. She tore his letter much to his dismay and that of Asim Riaz. Bhau lost interest after 90 days or so saying that he was too homesick.

