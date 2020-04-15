Coronavirus pandemic: House help of Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan’s sister, tests positive for COVID-19 | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus is one of the deadliest viruses. It has already claimed several lives and continues to infect many. Just in India, the number of patients tested positive for COVID-19 has crossed 11,900 with 392 deaths. The situation is indeed pretty grave. After Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani, Karim Morani and other Bollywood celebs were tested positive, we have news from someone close to Hrithik Roshan and his family. Also Read – Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan Ali’s Twitter BRAWL has got everyone talking!

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali, who is a noted jewelry designer, has a house help who was recently tested positive of the novel Coronavirus. Taking to her twitter handle, Farah Khan Ali shared the news of the same saying, "Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass. ?"

Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass. ? — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020



Soon after, messages started pouring in for her from her friends and family. Farah revealed that they had undergone the test as well. Later on, Farah went on to praise the medical team and BMC staff for dealing with the situation swiftly and in a deft manner. She tweeted out saying, “Have to say the @mybmc &their docs in Mumbai is amazing with dealing with Covid patients. The way they handled the situation & picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift & timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to go? @AUThackeray.”

Have to say the @mybmc &their docs in Mumbai is amazing with dealing with Covid patients. The way they handled the situation & picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift & timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to go? @AUThackeray ? — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

We hope the whole family and their house staff are safe and recover soon.

