Coronavirus pandemic: Hrithik Roshan’s pet dog Zane has an important message for fans | Bollywood Life

The Coronavirus outbreak has been a major concern for the world. The cases of coronavirus patients have been growing in India and hence Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete 21-day lockdown in the nation. The nation is on lockdown and politicians, celebrities have been urging the citizens to stay at home and do not travel. Celebrities have been sharing their quarantine plans with their fans on social media. They have been urging fans to do their bit for the nation by staying at home and also have been inspiring their fans to make their home quarantine period interesting. Now, it is Hrithik Roshan’s pet dog Zane who has an important message for Hrithik Roshan’s fan. Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share the picture of him and his dog Zane and captioned the image with Zane’s message for fans. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sussanne Khan temporarily moves in with Hrithik Roshan to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan

In the picture, we see Hrithik Roshan in a full sleeves t-shirt and is doing his workout while his dog Zane is in front of him. Along with the picture, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his daddy . .#stayhome and #loveyourdog #resilience #followtherules #coexist #coronavirus” Check out his post here:

Recently, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who separated from Hrithik and stayed in a different house, has temporarily moved in with the actor for the best interests of their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sharing this good news with his fans and followers, Hrithik shared a picture of Sussanne Khan from his house on Instagram. Along with the picture he wrote, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.”

