Coronavirus pandemic: ‘I can still smell my mother in her dressing room,’ Janhvi Kapoor lists the things she has learned in 1 week after quarantine | Bollywood Life

Its a lockdown situation everywhere owing to the fast-spreading and deadly, Coronavirus. This family of viruses has been claiming thousands of lives across the globe and has infected lakhs of people. Keeping in mind the same thing, PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to flatten the curve and break the chain of highly-contagious disease. Everyone is at home and is spending time with family and helping themselves by taking up hobbies to pass time. Janhvi Kapoor is one such actress who is practicing self-quarantine. The actress listed down all the things that she has learnt after a week of self-isolation.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her social handle and posted a beautiful note of all the things that she realised and learnt during the lockdown. In the post, she also spoke about her father-Boney Kapoor, late mother-Sridevi and sister-Khushi Kapoor as well. "Also learnt that I like to write… p.s. wrote this 3 days ago since we started self isolating a little before the lockdown and it had already been a week for me by then," she captioned the post.

Talking about her father she wrote, "I've learned that my father misses me. Before lockdown, whenever he was home; he would wail for me and Khushi to come back from work or from meetings or from our friends houses to spend time with us. I would never see him wait. But when I wake up now and go across the hall and see him alone on the sofa smiling because he has us to himself the whole day, I can picture him sitting in the same place wailing alone for us to come home." (sic)

About her mother, late Sridevi, the Kargil Girl actress wrote, “I’ve learnt that there are many hours In the day. I’ve learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room,” while adding, “I’ve learnt that I’m a better painter in my head than in real life. I’ve learnt that Khushi is definitely the cooler sister.”

Here’s the post:

