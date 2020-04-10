Coronavirus pandemic: ‘I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better’, says Kriti Kharbanda | Bollywood Life

With the number of coronavirus cases rising across the country, the condition is getting severe among the people. Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda, who is strictly following the lockdown, opens about her experience to this phase in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. In the last month, the actress came from Delhi along with boyfriend Pulkit Samrat in an international flight after attending the engagement party of her beau’s brother and soon started coughing and suffering from cold. “I thought it best not to mingle given the symptoms. I was terrified I had contracted the virus but since test kits were not available in the country back then and I did not have a fever, the doctors advised me to distance myself and monitor my symptoms. I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better,” Kriti told the tabloid. Also Read – Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda hugging it out and twinning are pure couple goals — view pic

The actress said that Pulkit has been his solid pillar of strength in this tough time. "We had decided to stay in the same building to dodge traffic, but now, I am grateful to have him with me. I can't imagine how other couples who don't stay together are dealing with the lockdown," quoted Kriti Kharbanda.

Talking about diet and current scenario, she said, "As actors, we follow a strict diet, with the recommended amount of protein, but now, we are making do with the basics. We are just thankful to have food on our plate." The Pagalpanti actress further added, "The other side offers panoramic sights of the lush green Aarey forest and a sparkling clean lake thanks to the now clean air. I hope everyone continues to value the things they have realised are important during this period".

