Coronavirus pandemic: Ibrahim Ali Khan escapes quarantine, but fans are busy ogling over his good looks | Bollywood Life

Everyone has become socially active given the lockdown situation due to the pandemic coronavirus. And so is Saif’s older son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Well, what else does one do when you have hours and hours of time but nowhere to go! So, Ibrahim took to Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself while he escaped to space to break out of quarantine. Yep, you read that right. However, there’s a twist. Like many, Ibrahim has resorted to humour to relieve the frustrating time while being locked up at home.

Meanwhile, vote for the New Kid on the Block here:

“Quarantine was so boring had to escape ?,” he wrote while sharing the picture on his social handle. Ibrahim could be seen wearing a black gang and grey track pants and socks while posing with the wallpaper of Earth from space. Have a look at his picture here:

Meanwhile, people are too busy admiring his good looks over the same. People have been commenting on his post, calling him a Snac or asking him to marry them. It is true that the devilishly handsome Starkid is very popular among the girls. More so due to his striking resemblance to his extremely good looking father, Saif Ali Khan. Coming back to the comments, one such fan even expressed being worried about his little brother, Taimur Ali Khan. Have a look at the comments here:

Earlier, Ibrahim had opened up on the similarities between his father and himself with Hello magazine saying, “There are scenarios where people – whether it’s an old relative, my mother or a family friend – tell me, ‘Oh my god, you’re just like him (Saif) and he does that too!’ I guess maybe we are similar but I wouldn’t know that… But regardless, he is special to me. He is also my guide when it comes to man-to-man conversations.”

For more scoops and updates, watch out for this space.