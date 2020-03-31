Coronavirus pandemic: Iconic pop band Backstreet Boys perform I Want It That Way for coronavirus-benefit virtual concert | Bollywood Life

I Want it that Way, I’ll Never Break Your Heart, As Long as You Love Me, Quit Playing Games With My Heart, Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely — anybody who grew up in the 90s or early 2000s would have listened to these timeless melodies over and over again, and would have also probably had a poster or at least fondly looked at the cover of the iconic pop band who used to used to croon them, the Backstreet Boys. The group has long since disbanded, but their music will live on forever. So, it’s no surprise that when the band decided to reunite for a one-time charity gig, fans from across the globe converged to turn it into another raging hit for them. Also Read – Backstreet Boys reveal the most surprising memento from Grammy Museum exhibit

Now before y'all begin wondering how they arranged a concert during the coronavirus pandemic, let's clarify that it was a virtual event, where the Backstreet Boys teamed up online to perform I Want it that Way (their biggest hit song along with I'll Never Break Your Heart) as a benefit programme to raise support and relief for Americans who've been affected by coronavirus. The concert was kickstarted by Brian Littrell, who sang the opening lines of the romantic number, after which he was joined by the other four members of the band, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough.

The virtual concert was arranged by Fox Star's iHeart Living Room Concert for America, and the Backstreet Boys' performance video was shared on Twitter by content creator Austin Kellerman, who captioned his post: "Well done, Backstreet Boys. #iHeartConcertonFox." Check out the video below:

The hour-long special virtual concert paid tribute to all medical personnel, law-enforcement officials and other front-line responders risking their lives to treat those affected by coronavirus and try and prevent it from spreading further. Kudos to the Backstreet Boys for deciding to reunite for such a noble cause. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest news and updates.

