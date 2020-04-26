Coronavirus pandemic: Irrfan Khan attends mother Saeda Begum’s funeral through video conferencing | Bollywood Life

Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeda Begum left for heavenly abode at the age of 95. It was reported in Spotboye yesterday that the funeral was to be held in the evening yesterday. Due to the crisis that we’re in due to coronavirus outbreak, Irrfan Khan won’t be able to perform the last rites of his mother, as he is currently undergoing his treatment abroad. There’s no flight that can bring the actor to Jaipur for the next few weeks. There is nothing worse than not being able to see your mother for the last time. However, in spite of all the difficulties Irrfan Khan had managed to get a glimpse of his dear mother, Saeda Begum. Irrfan Khan had attended his mother’s last rites through video conferencing. Her last rites were performed on Saturday evening at Chungi Naka graveyard on the outskirts of Jaipur. As per reports in DNA, only a few family members could make it to the funeral. Also Read – Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan’s mother, Saeeda Begum, passes away at 95

As per ANI, Saeda Begum was unwell for a long time and died of natural causes. She belonged to the Nawab family of Tonk and was a resident of the Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur. For the unversed, Irrfan Khan had left the country during the promotions of his film Angrezi Medium for his treatment. Irrfan had himself informed this to fans through his social media handle by writing that owing to some unwanted guests (cancer) in his body, he wouldn’t be able to participate in the promotions of Angrezi Medium as he had to leave the country for treatment. Unfortunately, he couldn’t talk to the media about his comeback project, which has been pulled out of the cinema halls due to lockdown. Also Read – Angrezi Medium box office collection day 3: Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan-Kareena Kapoor starrer affected big time by coronavirus

