Coronavirus Pandemic: Irrfan Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s Angrezi Medium releases online after being pulled out from the cinema halls due to lockdown | Bollywood Life

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, we witnessed films like Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium getting affected at the box office due to the shutdown of theatres. In fact, the Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer enjoyed merely two to three days run at the ticket windows before the decision of closing the cinema halls was announced. While earlier, we saw the makers planning to re-release the film post the lockdown phase, it came as a surprise to us and fans as it got premiered online. Also Read – Angrezi Medium box office collection day 3: Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan-Kareena Kapoor starrer affected big time by coronavirus

Irrfan Khan shared this news on his social media account as he wrote, “Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP! Watch now: http://hotstar.com/1260024321 #KareenaKapoorKhan @radhikamadan01 #DeepakDobriyal #DineshVijan #HomiAdajania”. Also Read – Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan-Kareena Kapoor starrer to be re-released due to the coronavirus pandemic

Earlier producer Dinesh Vijan expressed his wish to take the franchise forward as he told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, since education is a universal subject, it should be. There are plans for a Chinese Medium, but it would all depend on my friend Irrfan Khan.” He added, “Hindi Medium released in China and was a hit. Angrezi Medium, too, will find its way there in a few months. I was in the country four weeks after the first film opened on April 4, 2018, dining at a private room in one of the restaurants when one of the waitresses, having heard that the producer of Hindi Medium was there, came running to tell me she’d seen the film with her young daughter and it had really connected with her. That set me thinking.”

He also mentioned, “Now, with Angrezi Medium, we have taken the story out of our country, and because the daughter is older and wants to study in the UK, the crisis is bigger for Irrfan’s character, who, this time, is a single parent. Since the Chinese are all around the globe and are sending their kids abroad for higher studies while struggling with the language barrier, I think the world now deserves a Chinese Medium.”

